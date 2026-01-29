Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 0.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 1541.11 crore

Net profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 0.16% to Rs 130.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 130.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 1541.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1441.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1541.111441.1215.5915.80244.94222.20187.45165.94130.57130.36

