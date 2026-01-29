GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 5.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 283.93 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects declined 5.93% to Rs 20.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 283.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 278.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.283.93278.0813.5112.1832.6131.0126.8426.5220.1521.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News