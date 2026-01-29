eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 40.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.36% to Rs 1070.33 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 40.06% to Rs 191.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 137.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.36% to Rs 1070.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 853.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1070.33853.8225.8124.30296.42219.78250.12184.00191.98137.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News