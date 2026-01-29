L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 9.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.49% to Rs 2809.20 crore

Net profit of L T Foods rose 9.84% to Rs 157.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 143.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.49% to Rs 2809.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2274.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2809.202274.8111.1910.98283.25243.63220.37197.84157.35143.26

