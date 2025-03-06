Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 6.92%, BSE Energy index Rises 1.68%

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 4.22% over last one month compared to 4.88% fall in BSE Energy index and 5.73% drop in the SENSEX

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 6.92% today to trade at Rs 504.35. The BSE Energy index is up 1.68% to quote at 10213.64. The index is down 4.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Castrol India Ltd increased 4.93% and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd added 4.51% on the day. The BSE Energy index went down 18.14 % over last one year compared to the 0% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 4.22% over last one month compared to 4.88% fall in BSE Energy index and 5.73% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5810 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 41444 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1274 on 16 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 433.2 on 03 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

