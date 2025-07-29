China's Shanghai Composite index gains 0.33%

As the August 1 deadline nears, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that most trading partners that do not negotiate separate trade deals would soon face tariffs of 15 percent to 20 percent on their exports to the United States and that some 200 countries would be notified soon of their new "world tariff" rate.
Investors also braced for big tech earnings, key U.S. economic indicators and upcoming Fed and BoJ rate decisions.
The dollar gained strength, and gold was steady below $3,315 per ounce while crude oil futures steadied at around 10-day highs as Trump shortened the deadline for Russia oil sanctions.
China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.33 percent to 3,609.71, reversing an early slide after Trump said he may visit China at Chinese President Xi Jinping's invitation, which Trump said had been extended.
