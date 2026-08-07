Chinese markets end week higher
Investor sentiment was supported by stronger-than-expected trade data, which highlighted the resilience of China's external sector. Although export and import growth moderated in July, both remained strong, driven by healthy global demand for AI-related technology products. Exports increased 23.9% annually to USD 397.85 billion, while imports rose 27.5% to USD 285.35 billion. As a result, China's trade surplus widened to USD 112.5 billion, compared with USD 97.7 billion a year earlier, exceeding market expectations.
Technology stocks, particularly those linked to artificial intelligence, remained in focus and supported the broader market. However, investors continued to monitor developments in US-China trade relations after China announced fresh retaliatory measures against the US.
For the week, the Shanghai Composite advanced 2.81%, while the Shenzhen Component gained 5.39%, reflecting improved investor confidence despite ongoing geopolitical concerns.
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 3:31 PM IST