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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese markets end week higher

Chinese markets end week higher

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Chinese equity markets ended higher on Friday, with the Shanghai Composite rising 1.02% to 3,940 and the Shenzhen Component gaining 1.42% to 14,311, as both indices touched their highest levels in three weeks.

Investor sentiment was supported by stronger-than-expected trade data, which highlighted the resilience of China's external sector. Although export and import growth moderated in July, both remained strong, driven by healthy global demand for AI-related technology products. Exports increased 23.9% annually to USD 397.85 billion, while imports rose 27.5% to USD 285.35 billion. As a result, China's trade surplus widened to USD 112.5 billion, compared with USD 97.7 billion a year earlier, exceeding market expectations.

 

Technology stocks, particularly those linked to artificial intelligence, remained in focus and supported the broader market. However, investors continued to monitor developments in US-China trade relations after China announced fresh retaliatory measures against the US.

For the week, the Shanghai Composite advanced 2.81%, while the Shenzhen Component gained 5.39%, reflecting improved investor confidence despite ongoing geopolitical concerns.

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 3:31 PM IST