Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese shares end with modest gains

Chinese shares end with modest gains

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar index surpassed 104 mark, tracking elevated U.S. treasury yields amid easing expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts and fears the U.S. may be heading toward fiscal collapse.

Gold reached a new record high while oil prices fell after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories swelled more than expected.

Chinese shares eked out modest gains after reports emerged that the government may deploy as much as 2 trillion yuan (US$280 billion) to establish a stock market stabilization fund.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.52 percent to 3,302.80 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.27 percent to 20,760.15.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Google Messages

India Post scam: Google to enhance Messages app with new safety features

Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

Kartarpur corridor pact renewed: What is it and what's behind the timing?

Babita Phogat

Dangal made Rs 2000 crore but my family got only Rs 1 crore: Babita Phogat

Hyundai IPO listing

Analysts' bullish calls offset Hyundai Motor India weak debut; stock up 6%

Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin, Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

LIVE: We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war, says PM Modi at Brics summit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon