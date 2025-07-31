TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 54.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.54% to Rs 12196.81 croreNet profit of TVS Holdings rose 54.71% to Rs 335.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 216.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 12196.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10118.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12196.8110118.79 21 OPM %16.4114.59 -PBDT1350.45966.43 40 PBT1018.58724.18 41 NP335.55216.89 55
