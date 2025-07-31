Vedanta consolidated net profit declines 11.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.23% to Rs 37434.00 croreNet profit of Vedanta declined 11.67% to Rs 3185.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3606.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 37434.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35239.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales37434.0035239.00 6 OPM %26.4928.22 -PBDT8877.008657.00 3 PBT6053.005926.00 2 NP3185.003606.00 -12
