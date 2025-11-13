Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 31.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.70% to Rs 772.08 croreNet profit of Eureka Forbes rose 31.84% to Rs 62.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.70% to Rs 772.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 673.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales772.08673.14 15 OPM %12.6510.86 -PBDT101.3974.80 36 PBT84.9760.74 40 NP62.9047.71 32
