Monday, March 10, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India joins hands with IIT Hyderabad for R&D in clean coal technology

Coal India joins hands with IIT Hyderabad for R&D in clean coal technology

Image

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Coal India said (CIL) said that it has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) to develop clean coal technologies, diversification in coal utilization.

The company will establish a centre of clean coal energy & net zero (CLEANZ) at Hyderabad. Both the entities will synergize their efforts in developing cutting edge technology readiness level (TRL) for sustainable utilization of Indian coal. This is in line with the countrys net zero commitments.

The current collaborative model is an research & development (R&D) endeavour under the umbrella of National Centre for Coal and Energy Research (NaCCER). This is an independent R&D unit of CMPDI, the mine development and consultancy arm of CIL.

 

The CIL management has green flagged a grant of Rs 98 crore to IITH for a duration of five years for setting up centre of excellence. It is anticipated that the project will be financially self-sustainable beyond the initial five year funding received from CIL.

CILs Board earlier in July 2024 has given its nod to focus on providing grants to reputed government institutions and research organizations under R&D expenditure. The objective is to enhance research capabilities and establishment of Centres of Excellence.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 63.13% stake in the company.

Also Read

stock market

Smallcap stock tanks 58% in 1 month; promoters offload 2.37% stake

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Power Grid, HUL, Bajaj Fin lead Sensex, Nifty higher; SMIDs, Bank, Auto drag

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank down 5%; Analysts cut target on 1-yr extension to Kathpalia

Tata power

Tata Power up 3% as arm to built 7000 MW renewable projects in Andhra

Debasish Panda, Chairman, IRDAI (Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Govt seeks applications for Irdai chief's post as Panda's term ends soon

The firm reported a 17.04% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,505.57 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 10,253.48 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 1.03% to Rs 35,779.78 crore in the third quarter of FY25 from Rs 36,153.97 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The counter 0.97% to settle at Rs 384.00 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers edge higher; breadth negative

Barometers edge higher; breadth negative

Coforge partners with ServiceNow to launch GenAI CoE in Greater Noida

Coforge partners with ServiceNow to launch GenAI CoE in Greater Noida

Lupin launches Rivaroxaban drug in US

Lupin launches Rivaroxaban drug in US

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Gain Amid Mixed Jobs Report and Sector Shifts

Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Gain Amid Mixed Jobs Report and Sector Shifts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather Champions Trophy 2025 Price MoneyRohit Sharma on Retirement Ind vs NZ Score PredictionPUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon