Coforge launches Momentuum AI

To help enterprises accelerate AI transformation

Coforge announced the launch of Momentuum AI, a specialized operating unit built around the company's Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) model and designed to help enterprises accelerate AI transformation and deliver measurable business outcomes.

Momentuum AI is a new operating unit designed specifically to execute enterprise AI projects. It enters the market with FDEs and human + agent pods already deployed within multiple global enterprises, an outcome-based pricing model, and a dedicated academy already producing the next generation of AI-native talent.

The division takes its name from a simple belief: Transformation is not instantaneous, but a sustained effort propelled by a constant drive to innovate. Working side-by-side with clients, Momentuum AI's FDEs turn every interaction, insight, and innovation into continuous progress, helping organizations move quickly from ideas to execution and from experimentation to measurable business value.

A critical enabler of the model is the company's AI Operating System, Coforge Nuuron. It provides the intelligence layer that connects enterprise knowledge, workflows, decisions, and actions, enabling Momentuum AI teams to rapidly operationalize business context, deploy AI agents, and accelerate execution across the enterprise.