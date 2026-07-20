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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge Ltd down for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1503.2, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 19.8% in last one year as compared to a 3.47% slide in NIFTY and a 21.19% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1503.2, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 24219.95. The Sensex is at 77672.44, down 0.61%.Coforge Ltd has added around 1.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29226.6, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.31 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1506.6, down 0.01% on the day. Coforge Ltd tumbled 19.8% in last one year as compared to a 3.47% slide in NIFTY and a 21.19% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 43.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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