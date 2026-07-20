Nava Ltd down for fifth straight session

Nava Ltd is quoting at Rs 578.7, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock rose for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 3.47% down 0.94%. in NIFTY and a 9.45% down 13.58% in the Nifty Energy index.

Nava Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 578.7, down 1.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 24219.95. The Sensex is at 77672.44, down 0.61%.Nava Ltd has lost around 6.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Nava Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39277, up 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.08 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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