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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada secures 100 MWh VRFB BESS project from NTPC Renewable Energy

Bondada secures 100 MWh VRFB BESS project from NTPC Renewable Energy

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

In partnership with Delectrik Systems

Bondada Engineering has received a Notification of Award (NOA) from NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL) for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) Package for the development of a 100 MWh Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Energy Storage System (VRFB BESS) at Khavda Solar Park, Gujarat., with Delectrik Systems as technology partner.

The project is strategically significant as it involves Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) technology, a next-generation energy storage solution that offers several advantages over conventional Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery systems. While LFP batteries are largely dependent on imported cells and typically have an operational life of 1215 years, VRFB technology offers a significantly longer service life of over 25 years, with high intrinsic safety, stable performance under frequent cycling with near zero degradation and reduced operational expenditure. Furthermore, India possesses domestic vanadium resources, and VRFB technology reduces long-term import dependence and aligns with the Government's vision of strengthening indigenous energy security.

 

With this landmark order, Bondada Engineering has secured India's first and largest grid scale Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) BESS project, demonstrating its ability to adopt and execute energy storage projects involving advanced Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) technologies.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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