Coforge Ltd gains for third straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1312.8, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.55% in last one year as compared to a 1.19% jump in NIFTY and a 5.08% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1312.8, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24135.7. The Sensex is at 77770.11, down 0.44%. Coforge Ltd has gained around 22.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31539.75, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1313.5, up 2.23% on the day. Coforge Ltd is down 0.55% in last one year as compared to a 1.19% jump in NIFTY and a 5.08% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 59.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.