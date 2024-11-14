Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 14.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.19% to Rs 10.57 croreNet profit of Conart Engineers rose 14.74% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.19% to Rs 10.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.5711.64 -9 OPM %9.377.90 -PBDT1.041.19 -13 PBT0.901.04 -13 NP1.090.95 15
