Concord Control Systems secures a contract of Rs 47 cr

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Concord Control Systems has received contract of 3100 HP Green Hydrogen Hybrid Locomotive through its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Advanced Rail Controls. The order placed by NTPC is valued at Rs 47 crore. The nature of the contract includes supply of all plant and equipment for Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Locomotive (Retrofitted) for Operation at NTPC SIPAT.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

