Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd and Shipping Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 May 2025.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd and Shipping Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 May 2025.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd surged 10.65% to Rs 327.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27200 shares in the past one month.

 

Fortis Healthcare Ltd spiked 9.31% to Rs 735. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48160 shares in the past one month.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd soared 9.26% to Rs 1540.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22327 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Android 16 (Image: Google)

Google releases Android 16 QPR1 beta for Pixels: New features, eligibility

share market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex dip 1% tracking Asian declines; Auto, FMCG drag; SMIDs trade lower

Security, Manipur Security

48-hour bandh in Manipur's Imphal over state name row disrupts normal life

Ashok Jain, chairman, Arihant Capital Markets

'There is increased interest for algo products now among retail investors'

Exam results

Rajasthan RBSE board 12th results 2025 to be announced today at 5 pm

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd rose 9.04% to Rs 75.29. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 116.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd gained 7.76% to Rs 195.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Colgate tanks as Q4 PAT slides 7% YoY to Rs 355 cr; declares dividend of Rs 27/sh

Colgate tanks as Q4 PAT slides 7% YoY to Rs 355 cr; declares dividend of Rs 27/sh

S&P Global Ratings revises rating outlook on UPL Corp

S&P Global Ratings revises rating outlook on UPL Corp

VRL Logistics spurts as Q4 PAT zooms 245% YoY to Rs 74 cr

VRL Logistics spurts as Q4 PAT zooms 245% YoY to Rs 74 cr

IT stocks slide as US fiscal woes cast a shadow

IT stocks slide as US fiscal woes cast a shadow

Astral gains as Q4 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 190 crore

Astral gains as Q4 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 190 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon