Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 37.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.91 croreNet profit of Continental Securities rose 37.14% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.910.65 40 OPM %74.7375.38 -PBDT0.670.48 40 PBT0.640.47 36 NP0.480.35 37
