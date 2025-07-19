Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 37.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 37.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.91 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 37.14% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.910.65 40 OPM %74.7375.38 -PBDT0.670.48 40 PBT0.640.47 36 NP0.480.35 37

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

