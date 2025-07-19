Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 48.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 9.74% to Rs 2910.66 croreNet profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 48.30% to Rs 269.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 181.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.74% to Rs 2910.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2652.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income2910.662652.27 10 OPM %64.0668.68 -PBDT323.02213.22 51 PBT323.02213.22 51 NP269.16181.50 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content