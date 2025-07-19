Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 44.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Reliance Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 44.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales decline 5.35% to Rs 1885.58 crore

Net profit of Reliance Power reported to Rs 44.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 97.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.35% to Rs 1885.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1992.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1885.581992.23 -5 OPM %29.9732.66 -PBDT278.90176.97 58 PBT72.30-73.33 LP NP44.68-97.85 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

