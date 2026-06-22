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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cranex receives orders worth Rs 18.52 cr

Cranex receives orders worth Rs 18.52 cr

Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
Cranex has received fresh orders aggregating to approximately Rs. 18,52,38,040/- for manufacturing and supply of various EOT Cranes and related products.

The fresh orders received by the Company include orders from BHEL and Indian Railways for workshop infrastructure projects. In addition, the Company's existing order book includes orders from BEML for railway projects including the Vande Bharat programme and orders for defence sector projects across India.

With the addition of the aforesaid orders, the Company's total order book has crossed Rs. 100 crore.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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