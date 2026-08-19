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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd, TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd, Kohinoor Foods Ltd and Karma Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 August 2026.

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd, TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd, Kohinoor Foods Ltd and Karma Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 August 2026.

Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 2.58 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 138.31. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18541 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4536 shares in the past one month.

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 10.52. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23593 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5925 shares in the past one month.

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Kohinoor Foods Ltd gained 17.61% to Rs 32.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 81869 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14317 shares in the past one month.

Karma Energy Ltd added 16.79% to Rs 41.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 404 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 12:31 PM IST