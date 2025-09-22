Monday, September 22, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves secures Rs 4-cr contract for solar pump installations under PM-KUSUM

Crompton Greaves secures Rs 4-cr contract for solar pump installations under PM-KUSUM

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has bagged a Rs 4.28 crore order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam (MPUVNL) for the installation of 196 off-grid DC and AC solar water pumping systems.

The project is part of the PM Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana, implemented under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme.

The order is to be executed within 120 days from the date of issuance of the work order.

This is a domestic contract, and the company confirmed that neither the promoter group nor any related party transactions are involved in the award. The contract has been received on arms length terms.

 

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is one of the leading consumer companies in India with a brand legacy of over 75 years. It is an independent company under professional management, operating in two business segments: lighting and electrical consumer durables. We market our products under the Crompton brand name in India and select export markets.

Also Read

Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP

Atlanta Electricals IPO opens today: GMP up 19%; should you subscribe?

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200pts, Nifty50 below 25,300; IT shares bleed on new H-1B visa fee

Schloss Bangalore, Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, Leela Hotels, Leela Palaces (Photo: Company Website)

JM Financial initiates 'Buy' on Schloss Bangalore; sees 43% upside

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to unveil infra projects worth Rs 5,000 cr in Arunachal Pradesh today

loan

Loan recovery gets an AI push as major banks deploy virtual agents

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 19.4% to Rs 122.29 crore on 6.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,998.34 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals shed 0.57% to Rs 312.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mphasis doesn't foresee significant impact on its financials from H1B visa fee hike

Mphasis doesn't foresee significant impact on its financials from H1B visa fee hike

Stock Alert: Swan Defence, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Lupin, Shipping Corporation of India, Ceigall India.

Stock Alert: Swan Defence, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Lupin, Shipping Corporation of India, Ceigall India.

GIFT Nifty hints at muted start for equities; IT stocks in focus after US hikes H1-B visa fee

GIFT Nifty hints at muted start for equities; IT stocks in focus after US hikes H1-B visa fee

RailTel Corp secures Rs 18-cr order from Dredging Corporation of India

RailTel Corp secures Rs 18-cr order from Dredging Corporation of India

Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier 1 capital

Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier 1 capital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVMS TMT IPO AllotmentH-1B Visa new RulesGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon