CSM Technologies IPO ends with 1.36x subscription

The offer received bids for 1.51 crore shares as against 1.11 crore shares on offer.

CSM Technologies received bids for 1,51,27,068 shares as against 1,11,30,880 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.36 times.

The retail category led the subscription with 1.62 times, followed by the non-institutional investor (NII) portion at 1.54 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment was subscribed 1.02 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 June 2026 and it closed on 29 June 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 107 and 113 per share.

The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 145.78 crore at upper price band of Rs 113. The fresh issuance is of 1,29,01,000 shares.

The funds raised to the tune of Rs 56.0 crore will be used towards funding working capital requirements, Rs 22.63 crore will be utilised towards repayment of part of the borrowings. A portion will be used towards funding acquisitions and also be used for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO of CSM Technologies on 23 June 2026, the company raised Rs 20 crore from anchor investors by allotting 17.70 lakh shares at Rs 113 each to 2 anchor investors.

CSM Technologies (CSM) is an IT solutions company that provides technology solutions to both government and private organisations. It specialises in providing Gov-tech solutions and digital transformation services. It provides technology solutions across sectors such as mining, agriculture, trade, education, healthcare and tourism.

The company operates in 14 countries, including India, the United States, and Canada. Its order book stood at Rs 357.63 crore as of March 31, 2026.

For the nine months ended 31 December 2026, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.25 crore and sales of Rs 165.52 crore.

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