Business Standard

Saturday, February 15, 2025 | 04:06 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cupid Q3 PAT jumps 25% to Rs 11 cr

Cupid Q3 PAT jumps 25% to Rs 11 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Cupid standalone net profit jumped 25.05% to Rs 11.08 crore on 15.73% increase in total income to Rs 46.35 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax jumped 20.11% to Rs 14.09 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 11.73 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA was at Rs 11.34 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 6.66% as against Rs 12.15 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

EBIDTA margin was at 24.47% in Q3 FY25, compared to 30.33% posted in Q3 FY24.

On nine-month basis, the companys net profit jumped 82.08% to Rs 29.37 crore on a 17.41% rise in total income to Rs 127.03 crore posted in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

 

Also Read

FIH Hockey Pro League

FIH Hockey Pro League India women vs England women LIVE SCORE: Match to begin at 5:15 PM IST

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE News: SC to hear pleas related to Places of Worship Act,1991 on February 17

education, students, schools, books, studying, exams, entrance

CBSE Class 10 English exam analysis 2025: Students call it 'balanced paper'

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Trump, Musk discuss media efforts to separate them in joint interview

tibet children

China enforces new law to tighten state control over Tibetan Buddhism

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, chairman and MD, said, We are delighted to announce a good set of numbers for the quarter. We are expanding our market presence and keep bringing new high-quality products to the market. We are honored to receive continuous orders from our customers in India and beyond.

It is a testament to our consistent quality, reliability, and commitment to supporting global health initiatives. Our new manufacturing facility at Palava near Mumbai is shaping up well and should be operational by the end of the current calendar year.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the appointment of Aditya Kumar Halwasiya as managing director and chairman of the company.

Cupid engaged in the business of dealing, marketing, and manufacturing rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products.

Shares of Cupid tumbled 5.60% to close at Rs 69.28 on Friday, 14 February 2025

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AGS Transact Tech Q3 net loss widens to Rs 194 cr

AGS Transact Tech Q3 net loss widens to Rs 194 cr

Hinduja Global Solutions announces restructuring of subsidiaries in US

Hinduja Global Solutions announces restructuring of subsidiaries in US

EMS wins civil order worth Rs 272.88 cr from Jaypee Infratech

EMS wins civil order worth Rs 272.88 cr from Jaypee Infratech

Suzlon Energy announces restructuring of subsidiaries in Netherlands

Suzlon Energy announces restructuring of subsidiaries in Netherlands

Srestha Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.53 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Srestha Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.53 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon