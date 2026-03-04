Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shera Energy consolidated net profit rises 62.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Shera Energy consolidated net profit rises 62.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 29.89% to Rs 396.59 crore

Net profit of Shera Energy rose 62.02% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.89% to Rs 396.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 305.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales396.59305.32 30 OPM %5.623.93 -PBDT15.059.16 64 PBT13.367.67 74 NP7.554.66 62

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

