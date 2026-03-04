Shera Energy consolidated net profit rises 62.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.89% to Rs 396.59 crore

Net profit of Shera Energy rose 62.02% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.89% to Rs 396.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 305.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.396.59305.325.623.9315.059.1613.367.677.554.66

