Eicher Motors motorcycle sales exceed 1 lakh units in Feb'26

Eicher Motors motorcycle sales exceed 1 lakh units in Feb'26

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
Eicher Motors achieved total sales of 1,00,905 units in month of February 2026 compared to 90,670 units in February 2025, recording a growth of 11%.

Total sales include international business of 9,657 units (down 2% YoY).

The company sold 89,844 units of models with engine capacity of up to 350cc (up 16% YoY) and 11,061 units of models with engine capacity exceeding 250cc (down 14% YoY).

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

