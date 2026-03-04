Eicher Motors motorcycle sales exceed 1 lakh units in Feb'26
Eicher Motors achieved total sales of 1,00,905 units in month of February 2026 compared to 90,670 units in February 2025, recording a growth of 11%.
Total sales include international business of 9,657 units (down 2% YoY).
The company sold 89,844 units of models with engine capacity of up to 350cc (up 16% YoY) and 11,061 units of models with engine capacity exceeding 250cc (down 14% YoY).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 9:31 AM IST