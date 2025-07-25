Cyient consolidated net profit rises 6.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.15% to Rs 1711.80 croreNet profit of Cyient rose 6.88% to Rs 153.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 143.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 1711.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1675.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1711.801675.70 2 OPM %13.3315.81 -PBDT281.60260.40 8 PBT213.60194.60 10 NP153.80143.90 7
