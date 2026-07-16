D B Corp Ltd spurts 2.52%, gains for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 213.73, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.61% in last one year as compared to a 3.9% drop in NIFTY and a 13.37% drop in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 213.73, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24131.9. The Sensex is at 77415.3, up 0.3%. D B Corp Ltd has risen around 4.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1503.7, up 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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