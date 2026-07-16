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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens Ltd gains for third straight session

Siemens Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3687.6, up 3.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.56% in last one year as compared to a 3.9% slide in NIFTY and a 8.42% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3687.6, up 3.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24131.9. The Sensex is at 77415.3, up 0.3%. Siemens Ltd has slipped around 1.01% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39381.25, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3650, up 1.88% on the day. Siemens Ltd is up 18.56% in last one year as compared to a 3.9% slide in NIFTY and a 8.42% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 95.66 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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