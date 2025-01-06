Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dabur India slides on expecting low single-digit revenue growth in Q3

Dabur India slides on expecting low single-digit revenue growth in Q3

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Dabur India slipped 3.37% to Rs 507.35 after the company informed that it is set to record low single-digit growth in consolidated revenue in the December quarter (Q3 FY25), owing to a subdued demand in the healthcare and beverage segment.

The official announcement was made after market hours on 3 January 2025.

The company said that it expects profit growth to remain flat on a year-on-year basis for the quarter that ended on December 31, as stated in its quarterly business update on Friday, 3 January 2025.

During the quarter, rural consumption remained resilient and continued to grow faster than the urban markets. "While general trade was still under pressure, alternative channels like modern trade, e-commerce, and quick commerce continued to post strong growth," the FMCG maker added.

 

The domestic home and personal care (HPC) segment is projected to grow in mid to high single digits, while the healthcare segment is likely to remain flat due to the delayed onset of winter, according to the company. While the beverage portfolio saw muted growth, the culinary business, including brands like 'Hommade' and 'Badshah,' delivered strong double-digit growth.

Also Read

RN Ravi

TN guv skips Assembly address, cites disrespect for Constitution by DMK

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

Brigade Enterprises shares rise after acquiring 20 acres land in Bengaluru

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts at 79,000; India Dec Svcs PMI Final at 59.3, from 58.4 before

ITC

ITC stock adjusts for hotel biz post demerger; check latest share price

Loan, Home Loan, Money

HDFC Bank to SBI: Here are best home loan offers in India this January 2025

During the quarter, the company also spoke of inflationary pressure that was witnessed in some of its business segments, which it mitigated partially through price increases and cost-efficiency initiatives.

Dabur's international business is expected to post double-digit growth in constant currency terms, led by strong performance in markets such as the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Egypt, Bangladesh, and the US.

"With improving macroeconomic indicators, it expects FMCG growth to revive and sequential improvement in demand going forward," it said.

Dabur India is among the top four FMCG companies in India. It has business interests in healthcare, personal care and food products. The company offers products in over 100 countries across the globe, covering health and personal care segments across the herbal and natural space.

Dabur Indias consolidated net profit tumbled 17.66% to Rs 417.52 crore on 5.47% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,028.59 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HomeTown announces opening of new stores

HomeTown announces opening of new stores

NTPC Renewable Energy successfully bids for 1000 MW solar power project

NTPC Renewable Energy successfully bids for 1000 MW solar power project

Barometers trade with small cuts; IT shares in demand

Barometers trade with small cuts; IT shares in demand

Wall Street Rebounds with Strong Tech Performance and Modest Manufacturing Recovery

Wall Street Rebounds with Strong Tech Performance and Modest Manufacturing Recovery

KNR Constructions gains after bagging contract worth Rs 198 crore from Telangana Govt

KNR Constructions gains after bagging contract worth Rs 198 crore from Telangana Govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon