Steel Exchange India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.58 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.94% to Rs 263.65 croreNet profit of Steel Exchange India reported to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.94% to Rs 263.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 251.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales263.65251.25 5 OPM %9.408.10 -PBDT8.510.46 1750 PBT2.58-5.43 LP NP2.58-5.43 LP
