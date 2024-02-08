Darshan Orna Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

National Standard (India) Ltd, Geecee Ventures Ltd, TRF Ltd and Vadilal Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 February 2024.

Darshan Orna Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 5.28 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

National Standard (India) Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 5987.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2540 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1053 shares in the past one month.

Geecee Ventures Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 320.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19895 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8754 shares in the past one month.

TRF Ltd rose 19.99% to Rs 394.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23294 shares in the past one month.

Vadilal Industries Ltd added 19.31% to Rs 3777.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15989 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2743 shares in the past one month.

