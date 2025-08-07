Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit rises 15.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.67% to Rs 467.56 croreNet profit of Datamatics Global Services rose 15.84% to Rs 50.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 467.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 393.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales467.56393.99 19 OPM %16.2413.05 -PBDT83.3964.87 29 PBT63.8956.07 14 NP50.3843.49 16
