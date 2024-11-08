Daulat Securities standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.22% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of Daulat Securities declined 50.00% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 39.22% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.621.02 -39 OPM %48.3975.49 -PBDT0.490.98 -50 PBT0.490.98 -50 NP0.490.98 -50
