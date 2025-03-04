Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DCM Shriram spurts after board plans to evaluate restructuring options

DCM Shriram spurts after board plans to evaluate restructuring options

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

DCM Shriram surged 11.01% to Rs 1,028.80 after the company's board decided to evaluate the options for restructuring or reorganising its businesses to leverage the strengths of each segment.

The company operates in diverse sectors, including Chemicals, Vinyl, Sugar, Agri Inputs (Shriram Farm Solutions, Bioseed, and Fertilizers), and Building Materials (Fenesta), among others.

The board has constituted a committee to evaluate various restructuring/reorganising options and provide recommendations. Any decision in this regard will be after due evaluation, consideration and approval by the board and shall be subject to all necessary consents and requisite approvals.

DCM Shriram is a diversified company with presence in agri-rural business, chloro-vinyl business, and value-added business (fenesta building systemsUPVC windows & doors).

 

The companys consolidated net profit rallied 9% to Rs 262.14 crore on 12.15% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 3,518.89 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Manomay Tex India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Hariom Pipe Industries forays into renewable energy sector

Diamond Power Infrastructure commences commercial production of first mill in greenfield project

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor losses; pharma shares decline

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

