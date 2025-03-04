Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Manomay Tex India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Manomay Tex India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd, Repro India Ltd, Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd and Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 March 2025.

Manomay Tex India Ltd tumbled 14.17% to Rs 163 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 146 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 708 shares in the past one month.

 

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 329.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Repro India Ltd lost 9.65% to Rs 438.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 482 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1428 shares in the past one month.

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd fell 9.40% to Rs 8.96. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63123 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd plummeted 8.80% to Rs 217. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 528 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 652 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

