Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trade with minor losses; pharma shares decline

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor losses; pharma shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks trade with limited cuts in mid-afternoon trade, as market sentiment was weighed down by US President Donald Trumps decision to implement tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting today, along with Canadas retaliatory tariffs on US goods. Pharma shares declined after advancing for the previous trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 110.49 points or 0.15% to 72,971.04. The Nifty 50 index shed 30.75 points or 0.14% to 22,087.30.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.27%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.46%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,086 shares rose and 1,777 shares fell. A total of 149 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index shed 0.36% to 19,808.25. The index rose 0.33% in the previous trading sessions.

Also Read

Sushil Kumar

Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar gets regular bail in wrestler murder case

Qatar airways, Qatar

Qatar Airways to place large wide-body aircraft order soon, says CCO

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex off lows, down 100 pts, Nifty below 22,100; banks lead recovery

India vs Australia semifinal live score updates today

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semis: Hardik strikes, Connolly departs early; AUS 4-1

pharma medicine drugs

Senores Pharma up 7% on acquiring 14 ANDAs from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Mankind Pharma (down 2.14%), Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries (down 1.47%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 1.19%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 1.11%), Cipla (down 1.08%), Ipca Laboratories (down 0.89%), Gland Pharma (down 0.77%), Granules India (down 0.61%), Divis Laboratories (down 0.37%), and Lupin (down 0.33%) declined.

On the other hand, Biocon (up 2.43%), Laurus Labs (up 2.34%), and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 1.2%) added.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 1.71% to 6.852 as compared with previous close 6.847.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.3650, compared with its close of 87.3200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 4 April 2025 settlement rose 0.92% to Rs 86,173.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was rose 0.23% to 106.31.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.19% to 4.172.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2025 settlement shed 94 cents, or 1.31%, to $70.68 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Cyient fell 1.19%. The company announced a strategic partnership with American Data Solutions (ADS) to revolutionize content management.

Wendt (India) tumbled 4.52%. The company announced that its board has approved a proposal to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in Germany, aiming to enhance its business prospects in Europe.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gensol Engg slumps after CARE Ratings downgrade

Gensol Engg slumps after CARE Ratings downgrade

Signpost India slides after CFO Rameshwar Prasad Agrawal resigns

Signpost India slides after CFO Rameshwar Prasad Agrawal resigns

HBL Engineering rises on bagging order worth Rs 148 cr

HBL Engineering rises on bagging order worth Rs 148 cr

Volumes soar at India Cements Ltd counter

Volumes soar at India Cements Ltd counter

Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks slide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Ind vs Aus Toss TimeIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon