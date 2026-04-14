DCX Systems bags orders worth Rs 32-cr

DCX Systems has announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 31.64 crore for the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies as well as printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs).

The company received a purchase order worth approximately Rs 17.45 crore in the normal course of business for the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies.

In addition, its wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems, has secured a separate purchase order valued at around Rs 14.19 crore for the manufacture and supply of printed circuit board assemblies.

DCX Systems is one of the leading Indian defense manufacturing players, offering a full service and manufacturing electronic systems and cable harnesses for both international and domestic reputed customers.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 10.01 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 39.5% year-on-year to Rs 121.06 crore in Q3 FY26.

The counter rose 0.57% to end at Rs 175.30 on the BSE.