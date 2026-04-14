Tuesday, April 14, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Just Dial reports 37% drop in Q4 PAT

Just Dial reports 37% drop in Q4 PAT

Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Just Dial reported a 36.54% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 100 crore, despite a 6.23% increase in net revenue to Rs 307.24 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 30.54% YoY to Rs 124.69 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Operating EBITDA rose marginally by 3.13% YoY to Rs 88.8 crore. However, EBITDA margin declined by 86 basis points to 28.9% in Q4 FY26, down from 29.8% in the same quarter last year.

Total traffic (unique visitors) stood at 182.4 million during the quarter, marking a 4.7% YoY decline. Of this, 85.7% of traffic originated from mobile platforms, 11.5% from desktop/PC, and 2.8% from the voice platform.

 

Total active listings reached 54.7 million as of 31 March 2026, up 12.1% YoY. The company added a net 1,877,351 listings during the quarter. Of the total listings, 41 million were geocoded, reflecting a 25.4% YoY increase. Total images across listings stood at 256.3 million, up 12.8% YoY.

Total ratings and reviews increased to 157.1 million at the end of the quarter, growing 2.9% YoY.

Also Read

Wages

UP hikes minimum wages across districts, categories after Noida unrest

Bank Holiday today on Ambedkar Jayanti 2026

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Are banks open or closed today? Check status

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Congress slams Modi govt for not sharing Constitution amendment bills

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Democracy will be stronger, vibrant if women quota implemented in 2029: PM

pakistan Flag

Pak issues notice to channel for airing Indian content on Asha Bhosle death

During the quarter, Active paid campaigns stood at 631,530, registering a 3% YoY increase.

On a full-year basis, standalone net profit declined 14.92% YoY to Rs 497.02 crore, while total revenue rose 6.29% to Rs 1,213.86 crore in FY26 compared to FY25.

Shwetank Dixit, Chief Growth Officer, Just Dial, commented: FY26 was an important year for Justdial, as we continued to evolve the platform into a more intelligent and automation-driven experience. During the year, we made meaningful progress in building AI-led tools aimed at helping businesses manage and grow their digital presence more effectively. We also began integrating agentic-AI across key areas such as sales workflows and content management to improve efficiency and scalability.

As we move into FY27, our focus will be on expanding these capabilities across more customer and merchant touchpoints. Our focus remains on building a platform where users can easily find what they need and businesses can connect with genuine customers and grow efficiently.

Meanwhile, the companys board announced that Abhishek Bansal will step down from his role as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel, effective at the close of business hours on 15 April 2026, citing personal career considerations and a desire to explore opportunities outside the company.

Just Dial is the market leader in the local search engine segment in India. The company provides local search-related services to users across India in a platform-agnostic manner.

The counter slipped 1.54% to end at Rs 572.35 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Swaraj Engines Q4 PAT jumps 20% YoY to Rs 55 cr; declares dividend of Rs 110/share

Swaraj Engines Q4 PAT jumps 20% YoY to Rs 55 cr; declares dividend of Rs 110/share

ArisInfra Solutions signs Rs 800-cr MoU with Capacit'e Infraprojects for material supply

ArisInfra Solutions signs Rs 800-cr MoU with Capacit'e Infraprojects for material supply

HG Infra bags Rs 519-cr order from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP)

HG Infra bags Rs 519-cr order from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP)

Godrej Industries Group announces leadership change

Godrej Industries Group announces leadership change

Arisinfra Solutions signs MoU with Capacite Infraprojects

Arisinfra Solutions signs MoU with Capacite Infraprojects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Q4 Results TodayStock Market HolidaysApple IOS 26.5 Dev Beta 2Gold and Silver Rate TodayIPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Playing 11IMD Weather UpdateBank Holiday TodayStrait of Hormuz BlockadeNoida Protest NewsPersonal Finance