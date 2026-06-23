DEE Development Engineers' subsidiary bags Rs 64 crore windmill tower order

DEE Development Engineers (DDEL) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dee Fabricom India Private Limited, has secured an order worth Rs 64 crore from Ganeko Solar Private Limited for the supply of windmill towers.

The contract involves the manufacturing of 15 EN156 Envision-make windmill towers, each weighing 353 metric tonnes, for 3.3 MW wind turbines. The project is scheduled for execution by January 2027.

As per the contract terms, the payment structure includes a 25% advance against a reducing balance Advance Bank Guarantee (ABG), 55% upon material readiness, and the remaining 20% within 15 days from the invoice date. The order also carries a warranty period of 24 months from ex-works readiness.

Time period by which the order(s)/contract(s) is to be executed January 2027.

DEE Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power industries, process industries, and chemicals through engineering, procurement, and manufacturing services.

The company had reported a 11.11% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 28.01 crore, despite a 26.26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 361.57 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter slipped 1.90% to Rs 650 on the BSE.

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