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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delta Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Delta Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

RSD Finance Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd, Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd and Dev Information Technology Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 July 2026.

RSD Finance Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd, Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd and Dev Information Technology Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 July 2026.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd soared 19.45% to Rs 69.94 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7706 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1208 shares in the past one month.

 

RSD Finance Ltd spiked 18.10% to Rs 94.43. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 107 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 163 shares in the past one month.

Asian Granito India Ltd surged 12.53% to Rs 60.18. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd jumped 12.45% to Rs 540.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3173 shares in the past one month.

Dev Information Technology Ltd added 12.17% to Rs 29.12. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8949 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7818 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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