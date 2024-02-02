Sensex (    %)
                        
Devrup Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore
Net profit of Devrup Trading reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %100.00-100.00 -PBDT0.03-0.01 LP PBT0.03-0.01 LP NP0.02-0.01 LP
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

