Dhanlaxmi Bank gains after Q2 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Dhanlaxmi Bank rallied 3.87% to Rs 37.30 after the bank's standalone net profit increased 11.44% to Rs 25.81 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 23.16 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Total income jumped 16.25% year on year to Rs 380.64 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies surged 88.23% to Rs 33.13 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

On segmental front, revenue from treasury stood at Rs 69.27 crore (up 29.71% YoY), revenue from retail banking stood at Rs 219.60 crore (up 26.60% YoY), revenue from corporate and wholesale banking stood at Rs 88.43 crore (down 9.59% YoY) and revenue from other banking operations stood at Rs 3.34 crore (up 21.01% YoY) during the quarter.

 

In the second quarter of FY25, the bank reported provisions and contingencies amounting to Rs 0.57 crore. This marks a significant turnaround from the same period last year, when the bank posted provisions and contingencies of Rs -8.82 crore in Q2 FY24.

On the asset quality front, the ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 3.82% as on 30 September 2024 as against 4.04% as on 30 June 2024 and 5.36% as on 30 September 2023. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 1.12% as on 30 September 2024 as against 1.26% as on 30 June 2024 and 1.29% as on 30 September 2023.

As of 30 September 2024, the gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to Rs 421.26 crore from Rs 430.16 crore as on 30 June 2024, and Rs 552.59 crore as on 30 September 2023.

Meanwhile, the net NPA stood at Rs 120.32 crore as of 30 September 2024, down from Rs 130.61 crore as on 30 June, 2024, and Rs 127.34 crore on 30 September 2023.

As of 30 September 2024, the provision coverage ratio (PCR), including technical write-offs is 88.80%.

The capital adequacy ratio under Basel III stood at 13.06% in Q2 FY25, compared with 13.37% in Q1 FY25 and 12.23% in Q2 FY24.

Dhanlakshmi Bank offered services of personal banking are savings account, current account, term deposit, personal loans, car loans, home loans, business loans, loan against property, credit card, debit card, internet banking and mobile banking services.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

