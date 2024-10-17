Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bajaj Auto Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Oberoi Realty Ltd, BF Utilities Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 October 2024.

Oberoi Realty Ltd, BF Utilities Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bajaj Auto Ltd crashed 12.19% to Rs 10201.45 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10089 shares in the past one month.

 

Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 6.15% to Rs 1906. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23169 shares in the past one month.

BF Utilities Ltd tumbled 6.07% to Rs 1008.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56347 shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd shed 5.96% to Rs 623.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd dropped 5.21% to Rs 255.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh, Hasina

Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for Sheikh Hasina, sets Nov deadline

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court to hear plea for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood

India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Visitors get a good start, NZ 82/1 at tea

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

LIVE news updates: Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana chief minister for 2nd time

Saurav Ganguly, Ganguly

Former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly named as Director of Cricket at JSW Sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon