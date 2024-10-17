Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at CRISIL Ltd counter

Volumes soar at CRISIL Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

CRISIL Ltd recorded volume of 8.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57985 shares

Bajaj Auto Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Central Bank of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

CRISIL Ltd recorded volume of 8.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57985 shares. The stock gained 2.15% to Rs.4,891.55. Volumes stood at 57904 shares in the last session.

 

Bajaj Auto Ltd witnessed volume of 30.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.51 lakh shares. The stock dropped 11.94% to Rs.10,230.15. Volumes stood at 5.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 50.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.59% to Rs.953.00. Volumes stood at 6.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd registered volume of 13.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.20% to Rs.490.20. Volumes stood at 2.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India witnessed volume of 182.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.14% to Rs.58.66. Volumes stood at 26.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh, Hasina

Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for Sheikh Hasina, sets Nov deadline

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court to hear plea for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood

India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Visitors get a good start, NZ 82/1 at tea

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

LIVE news updates: Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana chief minister for 2nd time

Saurav Ganguly, Ganguly

Former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly named as Director of Cricket at JSW Sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon