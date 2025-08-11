Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit rises 53.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 63.97 croreNet profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings rose 53.19% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 63.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales63.9757.29 12 OPM %11.0712.24 -PBDT6.236.09 2 PBT3.092.54 22 NP2.881.88 53
